Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Police Seek Public Assistance: Footage of Suspect Car Urgently Needed Following Leeds Firearms Incident

Police Seek Public Assistance: Footage of Suspect Car Urgently Needed Following Leeds Firearms Incident

by uknip247
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Harlow

Leeds police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses and video footage of a car being driven recklessly in the aftermath of a shooting incident that occurred yesterday.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is urging anyone who witnessed a White Audi Q5 being driven at high speed on the B6159 Selby Road, near the junction of the A64 York Road, around 2 pm on Thursday (July 27) to come forward with any relevant information. This appeal comes in response to a report of a male being shot in the Wykebeck Avenue area of Leeds.

Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the incident, which was reported at 2:11 pm when an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg while inside a tunnel underneath the road.

Suspects believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene in the white Audi Q5, which was spotted travelling from Wykebeck to Selby Road before it was later discovered burnt out on Thorn Terrace.

The 18-year-old victim of the shooting is currently receiving treatment in a hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury.

Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team emphasized the gravity of the ongoing investigations into this serious incident in Leeds. Firearms crime is always treated as a priority offence, and the authorities fully recognize the concerns such incidents raise within local communities.

“We have recovered a white Audi linked to the crime and would greatly appreciate hearing from anyone who possesses dashcam footage or any other relevant video footage of the car being driven in the Wykebeck area shortly after the shooting or being abandoned on Thorn Terrace,” said DI Tom Hilyer.

The police are also urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses any information related to the incident to come forward. The prompt resolution of this case and the safety of the victim remain paramount concerns for the authorities.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Individuals who can provide valuable information that may assist the ongoing inquiries are urged to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at 101, referencing crime number 13230418054. Information can also be submitted online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or shared anonymously through the independent Crimestoppers charity at 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate girl

Appeal and tribute after teenager fatally stabbed in Ormskirk

Teenager Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Investigation and Make Arrest

Nine Injured in Blasts Hitting Buildings in Dnipro, Ukrainian President Blames “Russian Missile Terror”

Singapore Executes Woman for Drug Trafficking, Igniting Debate on Capital Punishment

Three Men Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Following Fatal Incident in Hereford

Appeal for Witnesses After Incident at Todmorden Bus Station, Calderdale

Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

Dog owners are being warned that outdated heatstroke advice risks the health and lives of their pets, according to a study conducted by the...

Police Name Victim Of Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Wakefield Road, Bradford

Man Arrested in Murder Probe After Body Found in Glasgow High-Rise Flat

Met Officer Receives Community Order for Assaulting Man Climbing Down Drainpipe

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2023 UKNIP.CO.UK | All Rights Reserved 

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.