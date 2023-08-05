Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect Connected to Stabbing Incident in Dervock, Northern Ireland

Authorities in Coleraine CID are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating 32-year-old Paul Hamilton, who they believe may be able to provide crucial information to aid in their investigation of a stabbing incident that occurred in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock, Northern Ireland on Sunday evening, July 30

During the incident, two men were brutally stabbed, prompting their immediate transfer to a hospital for medical attention. The suspect, identified as Paul Hamilton, fled the scene before authorities could apprehend him.

The police are now urging anyone with knowledge of Paul Hamilton’s current whereabouts or any information related to the incident to come forward and help with the investigation.

Those who possess relevant information are urged to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101. When providing information, please reference the case as “Reference 1827 30/07/23.”