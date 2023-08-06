Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Man Involved in Serious Assault at Liverpool Pub

Detectives investigating a serious assault that occurred at a pub in Aigburth, Liverpool, on Friday, August 4, have released CCTV images of a man who may have crucial information regarding the incident.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the victim, a 58-year-old man, was seated in a booth near the door to the pub’s beer garden when an unidentified man approached him and took his reading glasses from the table without uttering a word. A few minutes later, the same man carried out an unprovoked attack on the victim, inflicting severe injuries to his face and eye. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and he is currently awaiting further medical attention for a serious eye injury.

Following the assault, the perpetrator left the pub in the company of a woman. The authorities describe the man as white, in his mid-30s, standing at approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and short-cropped hair. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and light-coloured shorts. The woman is described as a white woman in her mid-30s, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build and long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

Extensive CCTV enquiries have been conducted in the Lark Lane area, and forensic examinations have also been carried out to gather evidence. Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images to come forward with information, as he could play a vital role in their ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt expressed his concern over the unprovoked attack, describing it as “appalling” and emphasising the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victim. He urged the public to assist in identifying the man seen in the CCTV footage, as any information provided could be crucial to their ongoing inquiries.

Additionally, anyone who was present at the Albert pub during the incident and has photos or footage on their mobile devices that could be relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the authorities.

Merseyside Police is requesting that anyone with information or relevant footage reach out via direct message on Twitter to @MerPolCC or Facebook to ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ using reference 23000713075. Alternatively, individuals can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.