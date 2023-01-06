Police seeking Hastings guitar thief

Police in Hastings would like to speak to the man in the photo in relation to the theft of a guitar worth more than £330 from a shop in Claremont, Hastings, on October 24.

The electric guitar is described as fluorescent pink and shaped like a cricket bat.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said “Officers investigating the theft believe the man pictured has information that could assist their enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Information can be passed to us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 806 of 24/10.”

