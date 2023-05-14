Sunday, May 14, 2023
Police Seeking Man Who Allegedly Shouted Racial Abuse and Damaged For Sale Sign

by uknip247

Nottinghamshire Police is actively searching for a man who allegedly shouted racial abuse and caused damage to a for sale sign. The incident, captured on a doorbell camera, occurred outside a property in Primrose Court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Officers invesigating have released footage of the incident and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual involved as part of their ongoing investigation.

PC Lewis Charles, from Nottinghamshire Police, emphasized that hate crimes have no place in communities and that efforts to locate the person responsible are being pursued diligently. Any crime driven by ignorance, prejudice, or hate is considered unacceptable, and law enforcement agencies are determined to combat such incidents.

As part of their investigation, the police have conducted several inquiries, but they are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the individual in the footage to come forward with information.

The police are urging anyone with relevant details to contact Nottinghamshire Police at 101, quoting crime number 23*280702. Additionally, individuals can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

