Kent Police are continuing to appeal for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham.

Police Seen At Blue Hill Viewpoint Looking For Missing Chatham Man Charlie

Officers from Kent Police were seen at the Bluebell Hill viewpoint on Wednesday morning carrying out a search for missing Charlie

Auto Draft

Charles Colley, 60, was last believed to have been around the Blue Bell Hill end of Maidstone Road, Chatham, at around 2pm on Monday 20 February 2023.

Police Seen At Blue Hill Viewpoint Looking For Missing Chatham Man Charlie

His current whereabouts are unknown but he may have travelled to Maidstone.

Police Seen At Blue Hill Viewpoint Looking For Missing Chatham Man Charlie

Charles was last seen wearing a dark grey Lonsdale jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Police Seen At Blue Hill Viewpoint Looking For Missing Chatham Man Charlie

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 999 quoting reference 20-0993.