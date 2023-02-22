Police seen at Blue Hill Viewpoint looking for Missing Chatham Man Charlie

Kent Police are continuing to appeal for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham.
Officers from Kent Police were seen at the Bluebell Hill viewpoint on Wednesday morning carrying out a search for missing Charlie
Charles Colley, 60, was last believed to have been around the Blue Bell Hill end of Maidstone Road, Chatham, at around 2pm on Monday 20 February 2023.
His current whereabouts are unknown but he may have travelled to Maidstone.
Charles was last seen wearing a dark grey Lonsdale jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 999 quoting reference 20-0993.