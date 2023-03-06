Monday, March 6, 2023
Police seized large amounts of drugs and suspected high-value stolen goods after carrying out a raid.

Officers found Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash and suspected drug dealing equipment, when they executed the warrant at a terraced house in Newgate Lane, Mansfield, on Thursday (2 March).

Mansfield Central Neighbourhood policing team officers arrested a 41-year-old man at the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and handling stolen property.

Among the suspected stolen items discovered inside the property were high-value clothing, cosmetics and packets of meat.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an intelligence-led warrant and would not have been possible without information received from members of the community. We hope it sends out a very clear message.

“The supply of drugs can have a devastating impact on our neighbourhoods and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour and exploitation. This is why we work extremely hard to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.

“The supply of illegal drugs funds other crimes, including shop theft, which in turn has a negative effect on local businesses.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need in an investigation.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets, recover suspected stolen goods and arrest a suspect.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 388 of 2 March 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

