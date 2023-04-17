Police Seized Suspected Cocaine And A Large Amount Of Cannabis When They Raided A House - Uknip

Monday, April 17, 2023
by uknip247

Officers from the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team executed the warrant at a property in Grove Court, Worksop.

A 23-year-old man who was found inside the address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

The raid was carried out at around 6.20am on Friday (14 April) after officers received information and intelligence the property was being used for criminal activity.

As well as the drugs and a large amount of cannabis edibles, officers also found wads of cash, several mobile phones and expensive clothing within the property.

Police Constable Andrew Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an intelligence-led warrant and would not have been possible without information received from members of the community. We hope it sends out a very clear message.

“The supply of drugs continues to have a devastating impact on our neighbourhoods and brings with it violence, antisocial behaviour and exploitation. This is why we work extremely hard to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.

“The supply of illegal drugs funds other crimes, including shop theft, which in turn has a negative effect on local businesses.

“I want to encourage anyone who believes criminal activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need in an investigation.

“This remains an ongoing investigation but I am pleased we have been able to take drugs off the streets, recover suspected stolen goods and arrest a suspect.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of 14 April 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

