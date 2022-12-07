Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Police seized three imitation firearms after two men were stop-searched near a church

by @uknip247

 

Officers received reports a gun had been sighted in Churchfield Lane, Radford, at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (6 December).

Armed police were then deployed to the street, where they found two suspects sitting on a bench within the church grounds.

Two imitation handguns and an air rifle were quickly discovered, following a search of the two men by firearms officers.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was also found on one of the suspects.

Police arrested both men, aged 29 and 38, on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public.

The 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

Both suspects have been released on conditional bail.

Inspector Andrew Hallam, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will never hesitate to take immediate action should we receive reports a suspected firearm has been seen.

“For obvious reasons, imitation firearms do often look like the real thing, so it’s incredibly important we respond robustly to all reports of this nature.

“This incident should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks about carrying an imitation firearm that they will inevitably find themselves in hot water.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any further information to contact us immediately.”

Information can be reported to the police on 101, quoting incident 435 of 6 December 2022, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

