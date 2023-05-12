Police Sergeant Dismissed Without Notice for Gross Misconduct Following Off-Duty Assault

In a recent misconduct hearing, Police Sergeant James Harris, assigned to the North West Command Unit, has been dismissed without notice after being found guilty of committing gross misconduct by assaulting a man in an off-duty incident. The incident took place at a wedding reception in Hitchin on June 30, 2018.

PS Harris, whose actions breached the standards of professional behavior, was charged with one count of actual bodily harm following an investigation by Herts Police. However, the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently withdrew the prosecution case.

The misconduct hearing, which was held on May 11 and overseen by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair, concluded that the allegations against PS Harris were proven at the level of gross misconduct. As a result, he was dismissed without notice and will now be added to the College of Policing (CoP) Barred List, preventing him from future employment within the police force.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, responsible for policing in the North West Command Unit, expressed the need for police officers to maintain exemplary behavior both on and off duty. He condemned PS Harris’s actions, stating that assaulting someone, such as through a headbutt, is entirely unacceptable. Chief Superintendent Knowles emphasized the importance of police officers remaining calm, composed, and adept at de-escalating situations. He remarked that PS Harris’s loss of self-control in this incident resulted in the ultimate consequence of losing his job as a police officer.

The case serves as a reminder that Police professionals are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct and professionalism at all times. Any deviation from these standards can have severe consequences, as demonstrated by the swift dismissal of PS Harris in this instance.