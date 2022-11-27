Sunday, November 27, 2022
Police Snared A Drug Dealer And Recovered Bags Of Cocaine And Weapons After Stopping A Car
by @uknip247

 

More drugs, along with a large amount of cash, were found when cops searched Darren Taylor’s home in Everton after they had seized bags of drugs and a baseball bat from the vehicle. A can of CS spray was also found in the car.

The 39-year-old was stopped in North Road, Retford, on the morning of 18 October 2019.

He went on to plead guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of offensive weapons.

Taylor was jailed for two years and six months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday (23 November 2022).

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Taylor’s conviction and sentencing came as a result of diligent police work on a complex investigation which involved a really good joint effort between the Retford Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response colleagues.

“Criminals like Taylor bring misery and suffering to our communities and vulnerable people. I’d like to reassure them we will not let up our efforts as a force to bring these sort of individuals to justice for their crimes.

“Everyone has a part to play in fighting drug crime and I would encourage anyone with suspicions of drug dealing to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

