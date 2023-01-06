Police Step Up Hunt for Wanted Bradford Man with £1,000 Crimestoppers Reward

Police in Bradford are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with kidnap and robbery in the City.
Emmanuel Sherriff, 26, is being sought by officers following the offence which took place on Sackville Street on 5 February 2022.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public to assist.
A £1,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest of Sherriff.
Officers now believe he may have travelled out of West Yorkshire and could be in the North of England or Scotland.
The public are asked not to approach Sherriff but to report information or sightings relating to him to police by contacting Bradford CID on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220065989
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers continues to offer a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 26-year-old.