Shots Were Fired In Tipton On Saturday Afternoon
Police swarm street after gunshot in broad daylight

Tipton police have swarmed a street after a gunshot was fired in broad daylight. The gun was said to have been fired in Lower Church Lane shortly after 3 p.m. today (February 4).

According to police, no one has been injured. West Midlands Police said officers were still in the “early stages” of their investigation.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’re looking into a gunshot that was fired in Lower Church Lane, Tipton, shortly after 3 p.m. today (4 February). We’re still in the early stages of our investigation, but no one has reported any injuries.”

They were fired in both Powis Avenue and nearby Lower Church Lane at just after 3pm.

