Police swarm street after gunshot in broad daylight

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’re looking into a gunshot that was fired in Lower Church Lane, Tipton, shortly after 3 p.m. today (4 February). We’re still in the early stages of our investigation, but no one has reported any injuries.”

They were fired in both Powis Avenue and nearby Lower Church Lane at just after 3pm.