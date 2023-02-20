Faisal Fazeli, 29, of Shepherds Hill, Guildford, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for drug distribution.
Officers were called to a fight at a house in Guildford on August 19, 2022, where they discovered and arrested Fazeli, who was wanted by Thames Valley Police. When they searched his home, they discovered 4KG of cannabis, cocaine wraps, over £1000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia. A police expert witness estimated that the cannabis had a street value of more than £40,000 and the cocaine had a street value of £2,000.
Fazeli was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for cocaine possession with intent to supply and two counts of cannabis possession with intent to supply. The court confiscated his ill-gotten gains, and the drugs and paraphernalia will be destroyed.
