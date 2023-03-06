Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

BREAKING

Police test phone that converts to gun to see if it is a viable firearm

written by uknip247

Gang Crime Squad detectives have charged a 31-year-old man with a number of drug and weapons charges following a search of two properties in the Mandurah district.

Police executed a search warrant at an address on Cassinia Street in Baldivis around 11.30 a.m. on 15 February 2023.

Officers discovered and seized a number of items during the search, including: – 41 x Oxymetholone tablets – $115,000 – Live ammunition – Drug paraphernalia – 2 x flick knives – 1 x belt with a concealed knife

Officers also seized what appears to be a cell phone but can be folded to resemble a replica firearm. Ballistic testing is currently being conducted to determine whether the item can be used as a firearm.

A short time later, at approximately 12.20pm, the Gang Crime Squad executed a second search warrant at a residence on Bellingham Parade in Wellard.

Police will allege that a drug distribution station was set up in the home’s garage. The station area yielded a total of 1.03kg of cocaine and 163 grammes of MDMA.

Police arrested the 31-year-old man in a shopping centre carpark on Smart Street in Mandurah around 1.45pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

During a vehicle search, police discovered 58 grammes of methylamphetamine and over $1,000 in cash.

A 31-year-old Baldivis man has been charged with: – Possession of Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property – Possession of a Trafficable Quantity of Methylamphetamine with Intent to Sell or Supply it to Another – 1 x Breach of Bail Undertaking – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell or Supply it to Another – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited Drug with Intent to (MDMA)

  • 1 x Possession of Prohibited Drugs with Intent to Sell or Supply (Cocaine) – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited Drug – 1 x Unlicensed Person Possess Firearm/Ammunition – 1 x Possession of Any Drug Paraphernalia in or on Which There Was a Prohibited Drug or Plant – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited

He was refused bail and is next due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on 3 March 2023.

A 25-year-old Wellard woman has also been charged with: – 1 x Possession of a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell or Supply (MDMA)

  • 1 x Possession of Illegal Drugs with the Intent to Sell or Supply (Cocaine)

She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham Magistrates Court on April 3, 2023.

