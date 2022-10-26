A travellers site in the Kent countryside has been thrown into Police lockdown after reports of a serious incident that started to unfold at around midnight on Wednesday evening. Officers blocked the entrance to the site and turn away members of the public advising them to avoid the area whilst a Police helicopter hover above the site near to Chickenden Lane in Staplehurst

The unconfirmed nature of the incident has been ongoing for the past two hours and half hours with many taking to social media to comment on the noise of the helicopter.

Two Police cars from Kent Police can be seen blocking the entrance to the site and officers say they are about to carry out an entrance in an attempt to make an arrest. The helicopter that is based at North Weald Aerodrome in Epping Essex at one point had to break way and carry out an emergency refuel at nearby Rochester airport before returning to support officer for a second time.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment

More to follow