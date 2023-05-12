In a significant development, police are preparing to excavate for the remains of a missing student after notorious serial killer Levi Bellfield allegedly confessed to her murder. Homicide detectives from Scotland Yard visited Bellfield, who is currently serving two whole-life terms for multiple murders, at Frankland prison in Durham for an in-person interview on Tuesday.

During the interview, Bellfield reportedly disclosed information about a West London location where he claims to have hidden the body of Elizabeth Chau. The computer science student was 19 years old when she went missing in April 1999 in London.

Bellfield’s solicitor, Theresa Clark, stated that he feels it is important for Chau’s family to have closure and that he wants justice to be served. Clark emphasized that Bellfield gains nothing from this revelation and that he seeks no positive publicity.

Police To Dig For Remains Of Missing Student After Serial Killer Levi Bellfield Allegedly Confesses To Her Murder 1

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the interview, stating that inquiries are ongoing. The force takes Bellfield’s claims regarding Chau’s murder “extremely seriously,” and preparations are underway to dig up the area he mentioned for a forensic examination.

When Chau disappeared in 1999, Bellfield was residing in West London, not far from where she was last seen. She went missing while walking home from Thames Valley University after submitting an assignment. The last known CCTV sighting of her showed her passing Ealing police station at 6 p.m. on April 16, 1999, approximately one mile from her home.

Scotland Yard launched an appeal for information regarding Chau’s disappearance in 2012, thirteen years after she went missing, offering a £15,000 reward at the time.

Bellfield, who has been convicted of multiple murders, has allegedly provided details about Chau’s final moments and disclosed the location where he claims to have buried her body in west London.

Chau’s family, originally from Vietnam, are aware of Bellfield’s potential for dishonesty but have criticized the police for not treating her disappearance seriously enough.

In addition to confessing to Chau’s murder, Bellfield is said to have admitted to attempted murders and claimed responsibility for the notorious Chillenden murders, where Dr. Lin Russell and her daughters were attacked in Kent in 1996. The case led to the conviction of Michael Stone, who continues to deny involvement.

Bellfield was found guilty of the murders of 13-year-old Milly Dowler, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell, and 22-year-old Amelie Delagrange. Milly Dowler’s abduction and murder in 2002 gained significant media attention in the UK.

In March of this year, Bellfield became engaged to a woman in her 40s who regularly visited him at HMP Frankland. The news of their engagement sparked outrage, and measures were promised to prevent such unions from occurring in the future.

The developments in Bellfield’s confession and the subsequent planned excavation represent a significant step in the pursuit of justice for Elizabeth Chau and her family, who have long-awaited answers regarding her disappearance.