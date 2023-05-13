Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

by uknip247
Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

In the early hours of Friday, May 12, police officers made a significant discovery when they stopped a motorist driving erratically and uncovered a potential cannabis operation.

Two officers were on patrol near Crocus Street shortly before 4 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle that was swerving onto the wrong side of the road, posing a potential risk for a head-on collision.

The officers immediately pulled over the vehicle and requested a breath test from the driver. However, the driver failed to provide the requested test. Suspicions were further aroused when a strong smell of cannabis emanated from the vehicle during the interaction.

Following this discovery, the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and uncovered a bag containing 18 packets of cannabis. In addition, £180 in cash was found in the possession of the driver.

Subsequently, at 11 a.m., a warrant was executed at the driver’s residence on Traffic Street. During the search, a large quantity of cannabis was discovered concealed in a desk. Furthermore, officers located a safe, which was opened to reveal a significant amount of cash.

As a result of the findings, a 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to supply and failing to provide a roadside breath test as requested.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas commended the officers for their swift actions, emphasizing their successful intervention in not only preventing potential harm to other road users but also uncovering additional criminal activity. He expressed satisfaction with the recovery of drugs and cash during the warrant execution, highlighting that further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of this operation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman Jailed for Defrauding Elderly Victim in Kent

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Spate of Village Burglaries

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.