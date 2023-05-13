Police Uncover Cannabis Operation Following Erratic Driving Incident

In the early hours of Friday, May 12, police officers made a significant discovery when they stopped a motorist driving erratically and uncovered a potential cannabis operation.

Two officers were on patrol near Crocus Street shortly before 4 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle that was swerving onto the wrong side of the road, posing a potential risk for a head-on collision.

The officers immediately pulled over the vehicle and requested a breath test from the driver. However, the driver failed to provide the requested test. Suspicions were further aroused when a strong smell of cannabis emanated from the vehicle during the interaction.

Following this discovery, the officers conducted a search of the vehicle and uncovered a bag containing 18 packets of cannabis. In addition, £180 in cash was found in the possession of the driver.

Subsequently, at 11 a.m., a warrant was executed at the driver’s residence on Traffic Street. During the search, a large quantity of cannabis was discovered concealed in a desk. Furthermore, officers located a safe, which was opened to reveal a significant amount of cash.

As a result of the findings, a 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to supply and failing to provide a roadside breath test as requested.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas commended the officers for their swift actions, emphasizing their successful intervention in not only preventing potential harm to other road users but also uncovering additional criminal activity. He expressed satisfaction with the recovery of drugs and cash during the warrant execution, highlighting that further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of this operation.