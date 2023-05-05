Police urge public to look out for each other during busy Coronation weekend

Surrey and Sussex police are urging the public to stay alert and vigilant during the Coronation celebrations of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort this weekend. While there is no specific intelligence threat linked to the event, the terror threat level in the UK remains at substantial, which means a terrorist attack is likely. Crowded places and large events can be at increased risk, and for that reason, people are being asked to be on their guard.

Communities in villages, towns, and cities will be busier than usual, and it is important for everyone to look out for each other. Police will be carrying out proactive patrols in both counties, and anyone who sees anything that doesn’t seem right is being urged to speak up.

Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “We are asking everyone to be alert about any potential risks this weekend. Our officers will be carrying out patrols as usual, and working with partners across multiple agencies to ensure everyone can enjoy the weekend and stay safe.”

“If you see something that doesn’t seem right, then please tell someone, you’re never wasting anyone’s time. If you’re at an organised event, speak to security or stewards, or if you’re just out and about, then contact your local police force. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Counter Terrorism Policing receive over 10,000 reports from the public every year, and around a fifth of those turn into intelligence useful to investigations. Concerns can also be reported online at gov.uk/ACT – no click or call is ignored. It is never a waste of time, and information provided by the public could save lives.