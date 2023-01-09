Monday, January 9, 2023
Police urgently looking for Nicholas Beevis, who has been reported missing from East Grinstead

The 45-year-old was last seen near his home address at about 10.30pm on Sunday (January 8th).
Nicholas is white, 5’ 9” and of medium build. He has greying hair, which is shorter on the sides and was last seen wearing a grey camouflage hooded top, khaki camouflaged trousers and a black coat.
He has several distinguishing tattoos, including the name ‘SALLY’ between his shoulder blades and a tribal design on his left arm up to the shoulder.
We are growing increasingly concerned for Nicholas’ welfare and ask that if you see him, or have any other relevant information as to his whereabouts, you please dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 11 of 09/01.
