Police volunteers across Hampshire and Isle of Wight have been recognised at the force’s annual awards

A Special Sergeant who has dedicated more than 1,000 hours of his free time to help make communities safer for those living in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been honoured for his commitment to fighting crime.

At a special ceremony honouring volunteers who give up their spare time to work alongside officers and staff at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Special Sergeant Daniel Van-Gelder was named our Special of the Year.

From attending emergency calls with officers, to leading on hundreds of investigations and helping to take large quantities of drugs off our streets, it is not surprise that he was promoted to the role of Special Sergeant in the summer of 2022, having joined in January 2019.

In 2022, serving alongside the Southampton Response and Patrol Teams, he completed 1,146 hours alongside his day job as a chartered surveyor.

This is almost six times the minimum requirement of a Special Constable. During this time he attended 111 grade 1 emergency incidents, 278 further incidents and led the investigations of 250 cases.

The nomination was made by Police Sergeant Barry Webber and Special Inspector Ian Middleton.

Special Chief Inspector Lauren Taylor, said:

“Special Sergeant Van-Gelder is attentive, professional and values public service which is evident in his work. Recently he was single crewed on the way back to the station at the end of his shift when he saw a vehicle parked on zig zag yellows in the city centre.

“He stopped his vehicle to talk to the driver and found a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. He completed a vehicle check and established enough grounds to carry out a search of the vehicle.

“Two rucksacks of cannabis were recovered along with mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia. He also issued a T60 for no insurance and retained the job as investigating officer, completing work to see justice bought to the individuals involved. Even if it meant being several hours late off duty.

“Daniel is an all-round amazing officer and leader who Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are incredibly fortunate to have.”

Chief Constable Scott Chilton, who presented him with his award, said:

“Special Sergeant Daniel Van-Gelder is a motivated and experienced member of the force, who, along with all members of the Special Constabulary, gives a huge amount of his own time to help deliver our mission of being tough on crime and making life a misery for criminals. Daniel thoroughly deserves the recognition he has received and everyone in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is very proud of his continued efforts.”

The special ceremony also celebrated the achievements of other volunteers across the force who have helped to make our communities a safer place to live.

Isle of Wight district team named Special Constabulary Team of the Year

A team of Specials based on the Isle of Wight have been named as the Special Constabulary Team of the Year 2022.

The team completed a combined total of 2600 hours in 2022 showing true dedication and commitment to the communities they service and the partner agencies they support.

The team consists of: Special Sergeant Claire Mumford, Acting Special Sergeant Sam Howard, SC Holly Deacon, SC Mike Dowden, SC Tom King, SC Zac Churches and SC Richie Foot.

Special Chief Inspector Andrew Pullen, who nominated the team, said:

“The islands Special Constables are very much integrated within the police family on the island and highly respected for their volunteer work. Alongside their operational roles responding to incidents, the team has also supported local operations such as tackling anti-social behaviour and drink drive campaigns.

Special Constable Matthew Clark awarded long service medal for 15 years service.

Special Constable Matthew Clark is a serving Special Constable in the Winchester response and patrol team having joined the force in March 2008.

In addition to his role as Special, he is an established member of the search and rescue team and a public order trained officer.

SC Clark is a regular at events and has worked on Operation Holly, our annual drink and drug driving campaign, at Remembrance parades, patrols at football matches, and was deployed during the Platinum Jubiliee.

SC Clark completes shifts with several of the Winchester response and patrol teams as well as Neighbourhood patrol teams. He makes himself available to support the Special Constabulary whenever he can.

The force’s police support volunteers were also recognised at the awards;

Police Support Volunteer of the Year 2022 – Gemma Bath – Recognised for her significant commitment and dedication to the East Offender Management Team.

Police Support Volunteer Team of the Year 2022 – Memorial Garden Volunteer Team – Recognised for their significant contribution in maintaining the Memorial Gardens at Netley.

Volunteer Police Cadets, Leader of the Year 2022 – Deputy Unit Leader Harry Wall – recognised for his significant contribution to the Basingstoke Cadet Unit.

Volunteer Police Cadet of the Year 2022 – Cadet Phoebe Butler – recognised for her significant contribution to the Basingstoke Cadet Unit.

Volunteer Police Cadet Team of the Year 2022 – Gosport Unit – recognised for their significant contribution to the Gosport cadet unit, helping to build relationships with local policing teams.

Fourteen Special Constables and seven Police Support Volunteers also received length of service awards.

Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Special Constables volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month, working closely with regular officers to help police their communities.