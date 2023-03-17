Police want to identify the E-Fit image man as part of an investigation into an assault in Fareham

Between 10.45pm and 11pm on 22 November 2022, two men were assaulted by two other men in an unprovoked attack in the Tesco Car Park, Quay Street.

The men who carried out the assault were also accompanied by two women.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, sustained a fractured eye socket and a laceration to his face during this incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who can identify the man pictured in the E-fit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220480743. You can also submit information to us online via the police website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.