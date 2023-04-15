Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

The 44 year-old from Great Hallinbury is described as white, between 5ft 10 and 6ft tall, of large build, with short brown hair and usually clean shaven.

He has a one-inch-long scar just below his hairline on his forehead, a long scar on the left side of his body, and a Manchester United red devil tattoo on his right arm

He has links to Hertfordshire and also goes by the names the nicknames Lord Orton, Belly, and Butch.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/12350/22.

