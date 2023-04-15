Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

by uknip247
We Want To Speak To Martyn Orton In Connection With A Failure To Attend Court.

The 44 year-old from Great Hallinbury is described as white, between 5ft 10 and 6ft tall, of large build, with short brown hair and usually clean shaven.

He has a one-inch-long scar just below his hairline on his forehead, a long scar on the left side of his body, and a Manchester United red devil tattoo on his right arm

He has links to Hertfordshire and also goes by the names the nicknames Lord Orton, Belly, and Butch.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/12350/22.

You can let Police know by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

