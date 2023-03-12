Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

Police want to speak to these young men after a teenager was robbed in #Birmingham city centre

written by uknip247
A 14-year-old boy had his mobile phone and coat taken while near Moor Street Queensway, at around 2.30pm on 25 February.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police on 101 and quote 20/123613/23.

