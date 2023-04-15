Police want to speak to this man in connection with their enquiries after a robbery

At around 9am on Friday police were called to reports of a robbery at premises on Chapel Walk, Middleton.

As a staff member lifted the shutters, an unknown male approached her and forced her back into the store. He then forced the worker to open the safe and hand over a large quantity of cash. The suspect then made off on foot towards the Foxall Street area.

Police now want to speak to a man in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as being white, having a stocky build, and being approximately 5ft 7/8 inches tall.

He was seen to be wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, with a black baseball cap underneath, with black jogging bottoms and a black mask covering his face.

It is believed the man may have been seen in the area on the previous day.

Officers are now appealing for information or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to get in touch with police.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Shannon, of GMP’s Rochdale Division, said: “This is a concerning incident and I want the local community to know that we are working hard to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“Anyone with any information should get in touch with officers, as any evidence or detail could greatly assist with our investigation.”

People can get in touch with the police by calling 0161 856 8719, quoting log number 791 of 14/04/23. You can also report information online using the ‘report’ tool on the GMP website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.