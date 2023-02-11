The Iopc Determined That Greater Manchester Police Officers Involved In Pursuing A Mercedes C-Class That Crashed, Killing Both Occupants, 'Followed All Relevant Policies And Procedures Throughout' The Brief Pursuit - Uknip

Tommy Sharp, 29, drove a Mercedes that failed to stop for police on September 23, 2020. Paddy Connors, 36, was also in the vehicle.

The Mercedes was brought to the attention of police officers, who were in an unmarked police car outfitted with blue lights and sirens, after officers noticed it speeding down Elton Street.

The officers in the unmarked car turned on their blue lights and sirens and began following the Mercedes. Sharp ran a red light and was speeding at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone at one point.

At around 11.50 p.m., about 60 seconds after the police officers activated their blue lights and sirens, the Mercedes drove into oncoming traffic and collided with two VW Passats.

Tommy Sharp and Paddy Connors, the two occupants of the Mercedes, died as a result of their injuries. Three other people were seriously injured in the crash, all of whom were in one of the VWs.

Following the collision, several police officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR on Sharp and Connors, who were unconscious, before paramedics arrived and continued to assist once they took over.

Sharp was taken to the hospital and died a short time later, while Connors was pronounced dead at the scene.

On February 1, 2023, an inquest into Sharp and Connors’ deaths concluded. The jury returned a narrative conclusion, stating the pursuit had been “legitimate and proportionate”.

The IOPC investigation was completed in April 2021, and the officers were found to have followed all relevant policies and procedures throughout the incident.

Catherine Bates, Regional Director of the IOPC, stated:

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the men’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.

“Our investigation was thorough and was conducted independently of the police. We determined that the officers’ actions, which were appropriately trained and in an appropriate vehicle for such a pursuit, were consistent with their training and all relevant policies.

“I’d also like to commend the officers who worked so hard to save Mr Sharp and Mr Connors’ lives immediately after the collision.”