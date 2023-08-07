Weather

Police Watchdog Investigating Death of Man in Custody: Met Police Under Scrutiny

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the Metropolitan Police Service (Met) following the death of a man in custody in west London. The incident has sparked concerns about the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

The individual, identified as Daniel Cooper, aged 40, was arrested by Met Police officers in Shepherd’s Bush on July 12. He was subsequently taken to the custody suite at Hammersmith and Fulham police station. After being charged with an offence, Cooper was denied bail.

Tragically, just two days after his arrest, on July 14, Cooper was found unresponsive in his cell. He was then transferred to a hospital, where he passed away shortly after.

The IOPC swiftly intervened in the case upon being informed of the death by the Metropolitan Police. As part of their investigation, the IOPC has gathered evidence from various sources, including CCTV footage from both the custody centre and the location of Mr Cooper’s arrest. Additionally, body-worn video footage from the officers involved has been obtained, and statements have been collected from officers and staff who were present during the incident.

A post-mortem examination took place three weeks ago, and the IOPC is awaiting further results to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Amanda Rowe, the Director of the IOPC, expressed her condolences to Daniel Cooper’s family and friends, and all those affected by the incident. Rowe emphasized the importance of an independent investigation in such cases to uncover the complete picture of events, including the actions and decision-making of police officers and staff involved.

An inquest into the matter is anticipated to commence on Wednesday at West London Coroner’s Court.

Posted in

News for London

Police Watchdog Investigating Death of Man in Custody: Met Police Under Scrutiny

