The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided not to investigate a vehicle stop in W2 by Met officers.

The IOPC has referred this complaint to the Met for further investigation. The Directorate of Professional Standards will lead this investigation. The complainant was notified.

Armed officers were on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle around 04.00 hours on Sunday, 14 August.

They observed a car travelling eastbound on the A40 Westway and were concerned that the driver was texting while driving.

The officers clearly indicated for the car to pull over, but it did not, so they requested additional assistance. The driver pulled over about five minutes later in Orsett Terrace W2, and the officers explained why they were stopping the vehicle.

Following the discussion, the vehicle was allowed to proceed.

Police say they are aware of social media footage showing a portion of the stop. Recognizing the public interest in this matter, we recorded this as a formal complaint and made a voluntary referral to the IOPC.