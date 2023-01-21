Saturday, January 21, 2023
by uknip247

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was discovered in Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne.
The ambulance service alerted officers about 8.20 p.m. yesterday after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Brigham Avenue area.
Police were called and discovered a man in his 50s lying on a grassy area.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin were notified.
A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which detectives are currently treating as unexplained, has been launched.
“This is clearly a serious incident that has resulted in a man’s death,” said a spokesperson for Northumbria Police.
A full investigation is underway as we seek to determine the full facts surrounding his death, and we would appreciate public assistance in our efforts.
“If you were in this area last night and saw anything that piqued your interest, or if you believe you have any information that can help our investigation, please come forward and tell us.”
Our investigations are still in their early stages, and we are keeping an open mind about what may have happened. Your information, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be critical to our investigation. We will remain in the area for the duration of the day. Anyone who has a concern should speak with an officer on duty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230120-0995″.

