Police were called by a resident after thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen

Police Were Called By A Resident
Police were called by a resident shortly after 7am on Friday November 11 reporting that multiple garages in McQueen Walk had been targeted, with several thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen.

Enquiries were carried out in the area and a vehicle believed to have been used to carry out the burglaries was later located in the Roman Road area of Salisbury.

A man in his 30s from Bemerton Heath was arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary and released on bail.

At the time of the incident, officers issued an appeal for witnesses, and they are appealing again for anyone in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cams for any relevant footage.

Police would also like people in the area to get in touch if they saw or heard any suspicious activity overnight on Thursday November 10 and into the morning of November 11.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone who saw a blue car in the area that they had suspicions about.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220119162.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

