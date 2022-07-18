At around 1.30 a.m. on Monday, 18 July, police were called to reports of a man injured after being assaulted with a bottle in Lady Margaret Road, Southall.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived to find a man in his twenties suffering from injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where it was determined that his condition was not life threatening.

Police were later notified of a second man, in his 40s, who had self-presented at the hospital and had also been injured by a bottle attack. He is still in critical condition.

Officers believe he was attacked at the same time.

There have been no arrests, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD471/18July. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide information anonymously.