Carlos Fletcher, who also attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after the two women bravely came forward to reveal the crimes.

They were able to help us build the case against Fletcher, 23, with the assistance of our specially trained officers.

The first girl contacted us in the autumn of 2020 to tell us that in 2017, when she was 14, Fletcher forced her to engage in sexual activities with him on a regular basis.

And his pressure continued when he began requesting naked images.

His second victim, who was around 20 at the time of the rape, contacted us after telling a confidante what Fletcher had done.

She’d also felt compelled to send him naked photos, which he threatened to share with others if she didn’t give him money.

Our digital forensics experts were able to retrieve images and messages from Fletcher’s phone in order to present compelling evidence to the trial jury.

Fletcher, of Junction Road, Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, had denied all charges, including rape, attempted rape of a child, sexual activity with a child, inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and blackmail.

But, following a five-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was found guilty on all five counts on April 9. On June 1, Fletcher was sentenced to 12 years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Our Public Protection Unit’s David Powles stated: “The bravery of these two women in coming to us and telling us what happened to them was critical in this case.

“We were able to assist them throughout the investigation, legal hearings, and when they testified in court. As a result, Fletcher has been imprisoned for many years, preventing him from preying on any other women.

“We hope that his conviction and imprisonment will now aid these two brave women in their recovery from their ordeals.”

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago, we have specialist officers who can assist you.