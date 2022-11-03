At approximately 9.15pm last night (1 November), a male aged between 23 and
35 enters Costcutter on Springfield Road and puts on a balaclava.
The male was reported to have made his way to the till where he produced a
knife and used it to threaten staff. The male made off with a sum of cash
and left the scene on foot. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.
The male is described as white, possibly Eastern European, with a medium
build and short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and is believed to
have a tattoo on his left hand.
If you know who this man is or have any other information that can assist
in our investigation, please get in touch. http://ow.ly/FBQy50LrWU4
Police would like to speak to the man in the image who we believe might be able to help us in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in Grantham
