Police would like to speak to the man in the image who we believe might be able to help us in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in Grantham

At approximately 9.15pm last night (1 November), a male aged between 23 and

35 enters Costcutter on Springfield Road and puts on a balaclava.

The male was reported to have made his way to the till where he produced a

knife and used it to threaten staff. The male made off with a sum of cash

and left the scene on foot. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.

The male is described as white, possibly Eastern European, with a medium

build and short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and is believed to

have a tattoo on his left hand.

If you know who this man is or have any other information that can assist

in our investigation, please get in touch. http://ow.ly/FBQy50LrWU4

