Police would like to speak to these individuals in relation to a number of incidents of graffiti over the past few months

Each of the incidents has been in and around the railway in the Southport area and has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage between autumn 2022 and this week.

Investigating officer Sgt Andrew Richardson said: “Graffiti might seem like a victimless crime but this kind of damage takes the trains out of action, causes thousands of pounds of damage and has a knock-on effect for the whole network.

“It’s also incredibly dangerous. Is this kind of behaviour really worth risking your life for?”

If you recognise any of the people in these images, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with reference 332 of 10 March.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

