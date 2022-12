Police would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant CCTV footage of this group or the incident itself.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 29 November , a man aged in his 60s was walking along Dolton Road in the Lordshill area when he was approached by a group of young people.

They pushed the man to the floor and stole £300 from his pocket before leaving the scene. The man suffered minor injuries

Did you see a group of young people in this area this afternoon? There were between four and six of them and they were dressed in black.