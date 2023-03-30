Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Pope Francis, 86, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection that caused breathing difficulties

Pope Francis, 86, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection that caused breathing difficulties

by uknip247

The Vatican has stated that he does not have Covid-19 and will require “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy.”

The closest staff, including security, will stay at the Gemelli Hospital overnight. The Pope is scheduled for many events and services prior to Easter weekend, including a Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week, and a visit to Hungary at the end of April.

Despite undergoing surgery for a colon problem in 2021 and using a wheelchair due to mobility problems related to his knee, Francis has remained active and has taken trips abroad.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority announces leadership changes at Magnox Ltd

A burglar caught running down a street carrying a safe he’d stolen has been locked up

A man who burgled a property whilst a young child slept on the sofa has been jailed

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Hertfordshire

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Have you seen missing Matthew Hugill?

Police are asking for your help to find Andrew Martin who is missing in Chorley

UK continues its Parliamentary partnership with Solomon Islands

Officers searching for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass have sadly found a body

Gosport man after Stoke Road Sex attack

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace after an unprovoked assault left a man in hospital

Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More