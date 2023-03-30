Pope Francis, 86, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection that caused breathing difficulties

The Vatican has stated that he does not have Covid-19 and will require “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy.”

The closest staff, including security, will stay at the Gemelli Hospital overnight. The Pope is scheduled for many events and services prior to Easter weekend, including a Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week, and a visit to Hungary at the end of April.

Despite undergoing surgery for a colon problem in 2021 and using a wheelchair due to mobility problems related to his knee, Francis has remained active and has taken trips abroad.