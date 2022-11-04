Portsmouth firefighters tackle first-floor flat fire on Fawcett Road Portsmouth

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester and Havant were called to a

first-floor flat fire above a retail unit on Fawcett Road at 9.45pm last

night.

Smoke and flames were issuing when crews arrived as the fire spread into

the roof of the property.

Fortunately, no casualties were involved and neighbouring residents were

able to evacuate.

Hampshire Constabulary officers were on the scene as well as the

electricity company who were able to isolate the power supply externally

due to the roof collapsing on the first-floor.

Sixteen sets of breathing apparatus were worn, with hose reels, jets and

the aerial ladder used to stop the blaze.

Relief crews from Hightown and Fareham attended during the night as crews

dampened down.

The stop message came in at 6.07am before firefighters returned in the

morning to check for further hotspots.