Portsmouth firefighters tackle first-floor flat fire on Fawcett Road Portsmouth

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester and Havant were called to a
first-floor flat fire above a retail unit on Fawcett Road at 9.45pm last
night.
Smoke and flames were issuing when crews arrived as the fire spread into
the roof of the property.
Fortunately, no casualties were involved and neighbouring residents were
able to evacuate.
Hampshire Constabulary officers were on the scene as well as the
electricity company who were able to isolate the power supply externally
due to the roof collapsing on the first-floor.
Sixteen sets of breathing apparatus were worn, with hose reels, jets and
the aerial ladder used to stop the blaze.
Relief crews from Hightown and Fareham attended during the night as crews
dampened down.
The stop message came in at 6.07am before firefighters returned in the
morning to check for further hotspots.