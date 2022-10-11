Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.
There capacity will only be used for life threatening conditions or injuries and our Emergency Department (ED) is operating a strict redirection to alternative services where necessary.
We are working closely with our partners across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight who are also taking all critical incident actions to provide capacity in all services
The trust has thanked people for all your support during this difficult and busy time. They say that they are working closely with our partners across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight who are also taking all critical incident actions to provide capacity in all services
Thank you for all your support during this difficult and busy time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT