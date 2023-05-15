Positive Policing Takes Center Stage as Police Interceptors Returns for New Series

The highly anticipated return of Police Interceptors to television screens is set to showcase the exceptional teamwork and effective policing strategies of law enforcement officers. In tonight’s brand new episode airing at 8 pm, viewers will witness a series of action-packed events that demonstrate the dedication and commitment of the police force.

One of the remarkable incidents featured in the episode involves the arrest of four suspects following the interception of a suspected stolen car using a stinger device. This successful operation took place on the night of 28 August 2022, after suspicions arose linking the vehicle to a knifepoint robbery committed in the Sherwood area of Nottingham the previous day.

In a display of proactive teamwork, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s County Knife Crime Team collaborated with colleagues from the Mansfield Operation Reacher Team. Their joint efforts resulted in significant achievements, including the recovery of a stolen motorbike, the retrieval of stolen copper piping after searching an address in Mansfield, and the apprehension of two individuals on suspicion of drug dealing.

Further incidents highlighted in the episode include the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of suspected Class A and B drugs, as well as cash, following a proactive vehicle stop in the Mansfield area. In Eastwood, Nottingham, a police interceptor swiftly halted a drink driver, ensuring the safety of the community. Additionally, a banned driver stopped by police in Newark faced the consequences of their actions.

Superintendent Louise Clarke, who heads Nottinghamshire Police’s Operational Support Department, expressed her enthusiasm for the return of Police Interceptors and commended the outstanding work performed by officers across Nottinghamshire. She stated, “It is great to once again see the excellent work our officers do every day across Nottinghamshire to keep people safe, and the vast range of challenging situations they come across, showcased as Police Interceptors returns to our screens.”

Superintendent Clarke added, “I look forward to witnessing their determined crime-fighting exploits throughout the new series and hope the forthcoming episodes give them an understanding of how hard we work to serve the public. The message to the criminals is clear – Nottinghamshire is no place for you, and the interceptors are waiting.”

Don’t miss out on all the gripping action as Police Interceptors airs on Channel 5 at 8 pm.