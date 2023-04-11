Potholes have been called a “plague” and a “scourge,” affecting millions of miles of road in the United Kingdom.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by uknip247

We recently reported on how the government is allocating £200 million to repair damage to our roads, and while local governments are responsible for ensuring roads are safe for drivers, many are failing to keep up with the rate at which repairs are required.

Drivers can file an appeal with their local authority to seek reimbursement for any repairs made to their vehicle after driving over a pothole if the damage can be proven and the damage was caused by a pothole deep enough to be recognised as such.

Most councils consider a pothole to be 40mm deep, and in order to file a claim, drivers must demonstrate that the damage was caused by the pothole.

It’s been suggested that mechanics can do this by detailing it on the repair report, but we haven’t been able to confirm whether a mechanic’s word is truly good enough to settle a claim.

Pothole claims, according to Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team, can be a lengthy process, lasting up to eight months in some cases. The official time limit for making a retrospective claim is six years, or five years in Scotland.

Martin Lewis said of the issue, “A compensation culture is dangerous, and we must be wary of it, especially when taxpayers are footing the bill.”

“However, the authorities have a legal obligation to maintain roads so that they are safe for everyone to use.” If they don’t, and your car is damaged, they should contribute to the repair costs.”

He emphasised the importance of only filing a claim if the authority in charge of the road was negligent. Councils are responsible for local roads, B roads, and smaller A roads, while Highways England should be contacted for any potholes on motorways and major A roads.

Traffic Scotland will handle claims on Scotland’s highways and A roads, while Dfl Roads will assist drivers with pothole problems in Northern Ireland.

