Katie Price avoided jail time after she violated a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost.

The 44-year-old former glamour model pleaded guilty last month to violating a restraining order and will be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

The reality TV star and mother-of-five was charged with violating a restraining order by sending an abusive text message to Ms Penticost.

She was barred from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a five-year restraining order issued on 3 June 2019 at Horsham Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution claimed that Price sent Mr Hayler a message in which he referred to his fiancee as a “gutter s***” and a “c*****g w****.”

The text was apparently sent after Price became aware of Ms Penticost’s Instagram post about how she had been treated poorly by others and how she dealt with it.

According to the prosecution, Ms Penticost stated that the post had nothing to do with Price.

Breaching a protection order, such as a restraining order, can result in a five-year prison sentence.

Ms Penticost stated in a victim impact statement read in court that Katie Price’s breach of the restraining order had a “devastating effect” on her mental health.

“The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated,” she said.

Price’s attorney, Nicholas Hamblin, said his client pleaded guilty to the violation but had a “misunderstanding” that the restraining order “worked both ways.”

He claimed there was an element of “provocation” and that she had “overreacted because she felt she was being criticised.”

Before the proceedings concluded last month, the judge warned the TV personality and businesswoman that she was “in very serious danger of going to prison,” adding, “I really hope I don’t see you here again.”