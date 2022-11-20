Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BED FF AC EFCCFA
Home BREAKING Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died aged 49

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died aged 49

by @uknip247
0 comment

BED FF AC EFCCFA

Frank became a cult figure in the 90s playing Dr Tommy Oliver the green ranger a character he continued to play on and off and being the only character to appear in most of the series across 30 years in particular Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

He also had a cameo roll in the Power Rangers movie released in 2017 .

Blake Foster, who starred in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) with Frank, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

According to his representative, Justine Hunt, Frank died in Texas with TMZ reporting it was suicide

He is survived by his four children.

 

You may also like

Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man...

Two men have been arrested after National Crime...

Police are keen to trace the men in...

Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man,...

Officers in Barrow are appealing for information on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More