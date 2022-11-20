Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died aged 49

Frank became a cult figure in the 90s playing Dr Tommy Oliver the green ranger a character he continued to play on and off and being the only character to appear in most of the series across 30 years in particular Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

He also had a cameo roll in the Power Rangers movie released in 2017 .

Blake Foster, who starred in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997) with Frank, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe this … Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

According to his representative, Justine Hunt, Frank died in Texas with TMZ reporting it was suicide

He is survived by his four children.