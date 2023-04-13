Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

by uknip247

The decision followed consultations involving the league, its clubs, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the UK government’s review of current gambling legislation.

Clubs can continue to negotiate new gambling sponsorship until the end of the 2025/26 season, and gambling brands can still appear in other inventory areas.

The Premier League is also working on a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship with other sports.

Last year, a rule banning elite footballers from advertising gambling products was introduced to prevent their appeal to young people under 18.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an...

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More