Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

The decision followed consultations involving the league, its clubs, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the UK government’s review of current gambling legislation.

Clubs can continue to negotiate new gambling sponsorship until the end of the 2025/26 season, and gambling brands can still appear in other inventory areas.

The Premier League is also working on a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship with other sports.

Last year, a rule banning elite footballers from advertising gambling products was introduced to prevent their appeal to young people under 18.