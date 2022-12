President Joe Biden has signed the last of five animal protection measures into law in the year-end spending bill to fund the Federal Government for FY2023

In December 2022, federal lawmakers passed the FDA Modernisation Act 2.0 — including both the original FDA Modernisation Act and also the Reducing Animal Testing Act — to eliminate a federal mandate for animal testing for new drugs and for biosimilars. Given that perhaps 75 percent of all animals used in testing are conscripted for drug development, enactment of the measure punctuated the biggest policy win on the issue of animal testing in our nation’s history. On a significant parallel track, Animal Wellness Action succeeded in getting an additional $5 million in new money to support an FDA-wide New Alternative Methods Program to reduce animal testing (total is $12.5 million). The FDA Modernisation Act 2.0 promises to reboot a broken drug development paradigm and, if vigorously implemented, will deliver safer, more effective, more reliable palliatives and cures to people in need.