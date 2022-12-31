President Joe Biden has signed the last of five animal protection measures into law in the year-end spending bill to fund the Federal Government for FY2023

“We applaud President Biden, the White House, and the 117th Congress for enacting the most comprehensive legislative victories for animals of any Congress in history,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and an eight-time world champion equestrian. “These new policies will revolutionise the pharmaceutical world, end the ridiculous practices of cub-petting and shark-finning, and better protect our iconic American equines from doping and long-term abuses that have plagued the equine world for half a century.”