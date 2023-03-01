Thursday, March 2, 2023
PRESS CONFERENCE: Met Police Specialist Crime Command now leading investigation for missing baby

Press Conference: Met Police Specialist Crime Command Now Leading Investigation For Missing Baby

This afternoon Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Metropolitan police spoke to journalists at a press conference in Brighton to deliver an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s missing baby.

He unveiled how officers have sought a 36 hour extension order for their detainment in Brighton Magistrates court.

Credit: Uknip

Detective Superintendent Basford acknowledged the current search area stretches to around 90 square miles. With helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs been employed in the search effort.

Officers earlier this afternoon were seen guarding what some have referred to as a “baby’s blanket” as officers “inspect burnt items”. It must be acknowledged that this find has not been verified by officers and the items were not placed into evidence bags.

Press Conference: Met Police Specialist Crime Command Now Leading Investigation For Missing Baby - Uknip
Credit: Uknip

