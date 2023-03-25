Saturday, March 25, 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated footballer Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest-ever goal scorer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated footballer Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest-ever goal scorer, after he scored his 54th goal in the opening qualifier against Italy for Euro2024 this week.

In a video call this morning [Saturday 25th March], the Prime Minister offered the England and Tottenham Hotspur striker “massive congratulations… for what you have achieved personally, that you are the all time great.”

He went on to say: “You’re a phenomenal captain, a phenomenal role model, and the entire country is very proud of you and lucky to have you.”

Harry Kane said the achievement “has not truly sunk in yet… but it was a special night.” He added: “I love playing for my country so much, I want to represent it in the best way.”

