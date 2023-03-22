Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Has Released The Details Of His Uk Tax Affairs, Following His Promise To Be Transparent About His Finances.

Mr Sunak paid £432,493 in tax in 2021/22.

Much of the tax was paid on his capital gains earnings, which were more than £1.6m in that tax year.

The prime minister paid £325,826 in capital gains tax and £120,604 in UK income tax on income of £329,561.

This move follows calls for transparency from the public and opposition parties over Mr Sunak’s wealth, which has been used as a political attack line.

The release of his tax returns comes amidst the ongoing questioning of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over whether he misled MPs on Partygate.

Mr Sunak’s decision to publish his financial information is his commitment to leading a government of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level”, as he promised in his first speech as PM outside of Downing Street. However, some have questioned why it took so long for him to release this information, with Labour backbench MP Richard Burgon expressing concerns about the delay.

The fact that the prime minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, has non-dom status also added to the pressure for Sunak to be open about his tax affairs.

The move aligns with the growing public demand for transparency, especially in politics, where mistrust towards leaders and governments is on the rise.