Saturday, May 6, 2023

Prime Minister’s words to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued words to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May 2023.

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride.

Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others.

No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties.

But this is not just a spectacle.

It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions.

A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country.

And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.

In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time.

And in a fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean Age, people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness.

So let’s celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for. Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism. And let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King.

