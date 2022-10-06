According to the lawsuit, there is compelling evidence of “gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers.”

The allegations include: * hiring private investigators to install listening devices in cars and homes; * commissioning people to secretly bug and record private phone calls; * paying police officials for sensitive information; * gaining access to bank accounts, credit histories, and financial transactions “through illicit means and manipulation;” and * impersonating people to obtain medical information from hospitals and clinics.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sadie Frost are also named in the legal action, according to Hamlins.

According to the report, the alleged crimes “represent the tip of the iceberg – and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and heinous covert acts.”