Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is celebrating her eighth birthday tomorrow, May 3, and a new photo of her has been released in honour of the occasion

The photo, taken by her mother Kate, shows a smiling Charlotte in a white dress with flowers on it.

Charlotte, who is third in line to the British throne and a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria, is expected to watch her grandfather, King Charles III, be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, in the nation’s first coronation ceremony since 1953.

Reports suggest that Charlotte will accompany her siblings in the procession that follows the coronation. Her older brother, Prince George, will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

The trio will also be expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards, with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Prince Louis’s antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The family lives in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, and Charlotte attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire alongside her brothers.

Charlotte has a reputation for being feistier than her older brother George, and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, once remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George. Kate has previously said that the princess is “the one in charge”.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 08.34 on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

